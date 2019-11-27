2 women struck by hit-and-run driver on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst

NORTH LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two women are hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk County.Police say the women, both 20 years old, were crossing Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst when they were hit by a driver who kept going.It happened just before 12 a.m. Wednesday.Both victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment, one with serious injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------