Traffic

2 women struck by hit-and-run driver on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst

NORTH LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two women are hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk County.

Police say the women, both 20 years old, were crossing Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst when they were hit by a driver who kept going.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Both victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment, one with serious injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsuffolk countylindenhursttraffic accidentpedestrians
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, LI man arrested
Thanksgiving getaway: Record travel numbers expected
Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Brooklyn
Strong winds still in the Thanksgiving forecast
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
Group sought in attack on 2 Jewish teens in Brooklyn
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
Show More
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Dozens arrested as airline workers protest at JFK for higher pay
Student sexually assaulted inside Brooklyn college bathroom
Transit Authority: 500,000 skip bus, subway fare every day
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
More TOP STORIES News