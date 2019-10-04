NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of homeless people living in the subways is 2,178, up more than 20 percent from last year, an MTA-sanction task force has determined.
The state will be cracking down on the city to ensure New York City provides more beds and safe services, as a big problem confronting the homeless is the lack of options for shelter. Officials said this increase is disproportionate to rates experienced citywide.
The task force issued a list of recomendations, including enhancing homeless outreach, expanding the MTA's police force, and educating the public on the MTA's rule of conduct. The MTA Inspector General is also being asked to monitor the homeless outreach efforts.
Officials called the subway system a "de facto shelter "and "disservice to them and to the MTA's eight million daily riders" and said non-transportation activities frequently disrupt service, create delays, and can pose a risk to riders on the trains.
In addition, by allowing homeless individuals to stay within the system rather than finding them supportive housing or other resources, it poses a risk to their own health and safety.
The transit system often provides an opportunity for homeless individuals to panhandle and ask MTA customers for money, which can create a challenge in distinguishing the homeless from con artists.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
20 percent increase in homeless living in NYC subway, MTA task force finds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News