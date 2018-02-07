MARIO CUOMO TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE

25 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash that shut down Mario Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge

Marcus Solis reports on the traffic accident involving two dozen vehicles on the Mario Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge.

ORANGETOWN, New York (WABC) --
More than two dozen vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash that shut down the Mario Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge in Rockland County for hours Wednesday.

The first crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound -- or Rockland County-bound --lanes of Interstate-87 on the bridge.

State police said crash-after-crash happened after the first one, resulting in at least six separate crashes involving about 25 vehicles.

Four injuries were reported, including a woman who was thrown from her car and pinned against the guardrail. All suffered non-life threatening injuries.

State police temporarily shut down the southbound side -- or Westchester County-bound -- lanes to allow ambulances to get to the scene.

As of 2:45 p.m., all but one Westchester-bound lane have reopened to traffic. Though, residual delays are likely throughout the afternoon.

The bridge continues to be extremely slippery because of the winter weather conditions.
All drivers on the bridge were stuck in stand-still traffic.


