An SUV crashed into the front of a house in New Jersey Friday morning, injuring six people.Authorities say the driver was in a three-car crash about a block away and then careened into the home on Cedar Avenue in Union around 7 a.m.Six people in the SUV, including twins and a 13-year-old, were treated for various injuries. One of the occupants had a head injury, while another had a broken arm.None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The two people inside the home at the time were not injured.The Department of Buildings checked the structural integrity of the home, which they said is "compromised."A child care center is located right across the street. The husband and wife who run the facility sprang into action when they saw the crash. They helped get the victims out of the vehicle quickly and took them their center for care and to calm them down."They were really shaken up, at first they didn't even know what was going on," the male owner said. "The boys in here, they didn't know what was going on, they stayed in shock. At first, they didn't even cry, they didn't feel any pain with the cuts or anything like that. Then afterwards, they started looking for their dad, so they were pretty shaken up.""Two boys, like he said, they were very banged up," the female owner said. "The oldest boy, of course, he wanted to be next to his brothers, so I brought him downstairs, and then he was asking for dad. We were just reassuring him that dad was going to be OK now that a police officer's car was coming here, they would be fine."Union police said they are attempting to determine what caused the three-car crash, but no additional charges were expected.