3 dead, 1 injured in South Ozone Park car crash into guardrail and tree

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were killed and one other injured in a crash in Queens.

It happened early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. on North Conduit Avenue at 122nd Street in South Ozone Park.

Eyewitness News obtained video that shows the spot where the car slammed into a guardrail and tree.

The car crashed into a fence in South Ozone Park, Queens.



Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

