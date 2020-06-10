3 dead after being ejected from car in fiery crash in Newark

Police say a Cadillac CTS was eastbound when it crashed and caught fire just before 11 p.m.
Three people were ejected from the vehicle and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston.
They were reported to be badly burned.
Two people were pronounced dead immediately after the crash, while the third passed away Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH: Video from the scene overnight along Route 22
All lanes of Route 22 were shut down near the Hillside town line.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office will investigate the crash.
