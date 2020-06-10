3 dead after being ejected from car in fiery crash in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6240853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Route 22 after a fiery crash that left at least two people dead.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Route 22 in Newark late Tuesday.Police say a Cadillac CTS was eastbound when it crashed and caught fire just before 11 p.m.Three people were ejected from the vehicle and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston.They were reported to be badly burned.Two people were pronounced dead immediately after the crash, while the third passed away Wednesday afternoon.All lanes of Route 22 were shut down near the Hillside town line.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office will investigate the crash.----------