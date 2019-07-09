Traffic

SUV crashes into utility pole, catches fire killing 3 in Mount Sinai

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MOUNT SINAI, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Three people were killed when their SUV crashed and caught fire on Long Island.

It happened as the SUV was traveling north on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive in Mount Sinai around 11 p.m. Monday.

The SUV veered off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Utility crews were expected to respond after the crash caused several residents in the area to lose power.

The road was closed for the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmount sinaisuffolk countytraffic fatalitiestraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed to death after fight in Brooklyn subway station
3-year-old killed by tree branch at NJ campground ID'd as NYC girl
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm
Mom, son accused of leaving man's wife to die for 15 hours
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream
Show More
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Collision between NYPD vehicle and Citi Bike sparks controversy
Posters of soccer star Megan Rapinoe vandalized in Bryant Park
Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns -- even without a box
Man shot in head while sitting in car at red light in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News