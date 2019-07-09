SUV crashes into utility pole, catches fire killing 3 in Mount Sinai

MOUNT SINAI, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Three people were killed when their SUV crashed and caught fire on Long Island.It happened as the SUV was traveling north on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive in Mount Sinai around 11 p.m. Monday.The SUV veered off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.The driver and two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.Utility crews were expected to respond after the crash caused several residents in the area to lose power.The road was closed for the investigation.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------