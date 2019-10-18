3 dead in 3-car crash on I-80 in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Parsippany, New Jersey.At least three vehicles collided in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 just before 2 a.m. Friday.The vehicles caught fire, and the three people became trapped in their car.Firefighters put out the flames. A fourth person suffered injuries.New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash.I-80 eastbound express lanes are closed at exit 45.----------