3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway in Queens

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- Three people are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday near the Cross Island Parkway in Glen Oaks.

Police say a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes hit another car near exit 23.

Two men in the car going the wrong way died.

A woman in the other car was killed. A man in that car was critically injured.

Police are working to determine what led to the deadly crash.

