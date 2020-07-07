3 NJ Transit lines resume after overhead wires on track

The Montclair Boonton, Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch rail service were affected.
Montclair Boonton, Morris & Essex & Gladstone Branch rail service has resumed in both directions between Newark Broad St & Hoboken & Newark Broad St & Penn Station NY & is subject to up to 45-minute delays due to downed overhead wires across the tracks near Newark Broad St.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2020
NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes continue to be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and NY 33rd St and NJ TRANSIT light rail, bus and private bus carriers.
Substitute bus service remains in effect between Newark Broad St and Newark Penn Station and Newark Broad St and Hoboken.
