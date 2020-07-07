Traffic

3 NJ Transit lines resume after overhead wires on track

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit announced the three lines that were suspended Tuesday morning due to overhead wires across the tracks have resumed in both directions.

The Montclair Boonton, Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch rail service were affected.


NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes continue to be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and NY 33rd St and NJ TRANSIT light rail, bus and private bus carriers.

Substitute bus service remains in effect between Newark Broad St and Newark Penn Station and Newark Broad St and Hoboken.

