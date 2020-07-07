3 NJ Transit lines suspended due to overhead wires on track

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit announced the suspension of three lines Tuesday morning due to overhead wires across the tracks.
The Montclair Boonton, Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch rail service is suspended in both directions between Newark Broad St and Hoboken and Newark Broad St and Penn Station New York due to downed overhead wires across the tracks near Newark Broad St.
