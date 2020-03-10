3 tractor trailers crash on Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

NORTH HILLS, Nassau County (WABC) -- Three trucks collided on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday morning, causing a big traffic backup.It happened near exit 36 near the Shelter Rock Overpass on the eastbound side just after 6 a.m. in Nassau County.The top portion of one tractor-trailer became completely separated from the bottom.So far, there are no injuries reported.Two lanes were open on the eastbound side, but rubbernecking was leading to big delays headed into the city.----------