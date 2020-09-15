4 dead, 1 critical in multi-vehicle crash on Southern State Parkway on Long Island

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people were killed and one person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle and caused at least two of the vehicles to catch fire.It happened eastbound near exit 29 in North Massapequa, in the Town of Oyster Bay, around 5:10 a.m.All lanes are closed from exit 27 to exit 30.The cause of the collision is under investigation.The State Police is asking for anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.----------