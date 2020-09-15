Traffic

4 dead, 1 critical in multi-vehicle crash on Southern State Parkway on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people were killed and one person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle and caused at least two of the vehicles to catch fire.

It happened eastbound near exit 29 in North Massapequa, in the Town of Oyster Bay, around 5:10 a.m.

All lanes are closed from exit 27 to exit 30.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

Related topics:
trafficnassau countynorth massapequacar crashtraffic fatalitiessouthern state parkwaycar firetrafficaccidentcrash
