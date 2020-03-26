Coronavirus News: 4 NYC streets open for social distancing space

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four streets across New York City are being closed to traffic to promote more social distancing and give people more walking space.Park Avenue will close between 28th Street and 34th Streets.There are also streets closing in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.They will be closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Monday.Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's likely to open "up to two streets per borough."Officials say the move is important for everyone's overall health.