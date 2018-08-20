NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --It is our ongoing struggle with a crumbling infrastructure.
This morning, drivers in New Jersey heading to the Lincoln Tunnel could be waking up to a hellish commute.
The epic construction project on Route 495 outside the Lincoln Tunnel has arrived. Officials have been warning that it could get ugly.
"Anyone looking for a quick shortcut will be left disappointed," said Governor Phil Murphy.
After construction kicked off Friday night, this weekend was slower than usual, but nothing to write home about.
RELATED: What you need to know about the 495 construction project.
On the ramp where Route 3 meets 495, that is where Eyewitness News found most brake lights.
NJ DOT says this will be the worst of it.
One lane of 495 in each direction will be shut down 24/7 for two and a half years.
90 million dollars' worth of repairs will be made to an 80-year-old stretch of bridge deck deemed 'structurally unsafe.'
It is one of the busiest and most congested roads in the country.
So how painful will the commute be? We will all soon find out.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube