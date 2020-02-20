Traffic

5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan County, New York

MAMAKATING, New York (WABC) -- Five children and two adults are being treated for injuries after a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Sullivan County.

It happened on eastbound Route 17 in Mamakating just before 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a mini school bus lying on its side along the right shoulder of the highway.

Eyewitness News is told about ten people were on the bus at the time.

Seven were taken to the hospital: five students and two adult passengers.

Most went to Catskill Regional Medical Center, one to Orange Regional Medical Center.

The injuries to the students were described as minor.

State Route 17 eastbound was closed between exits 112 and 113 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged school bus.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsullivan countymamakatingschool bus accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in NJ
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Show More
Don't fall for these coronavirus-related scams
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations continue
Trump names loyal supporter as new acting director of national intelligence
More TOP STORIES News