5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan County

MAMAKATING, New York (WABC) -- Seven people were hospitalized after a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Sullivan County Thursday morning.It happened on eastbound Route 17 in Mamakating just before 7:40 a.m.Video from NewsCopter7 showed the mini school bus lying on its side along the right shoulder of the highway.Eyewitness News is told about 10 people were on the bus at the time.Five students and two adults were taken to two local hospitals with non life threatening injuries.State Route 17 eastbound was closed between exits 112 and 113 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged school bus.