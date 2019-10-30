5th Ave opening more room for shoppers and pedestrians this holiday season

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is nothing like the holidays in New York City and officials announced big changes for visitors, shoppers and pedestrians this upcoming season.The Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will turn two lanes of Fifth Avenue between 48th and 51st streets into walking zones.Officials say they believe this strategy will ease what they call corner and sidewalk crowding, which occurs in the area during the holiday season.Drivers should prepare to tap into their inner Zen.Currently, the avenue's five lanes are split up so that two are for buses only. But shortly after Thanskgiving, the far right and left lanes will be walking-only zones.Concrete barriers will block off the new pedestrian-only lanes to traffic. Officials believe those on foot will gain 40 percent more space.There seemed to be mixed opinions about the plan from pedestrians who spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday."I think it's going to create a lot of traffic, a lot of inconvenience and if you've seen this avenue during the holidays, it can get a little scary," a New Yorker said.However, one man visiting with his family from London gave the plan a big thumbs up."I think it's a great idea... for us it would be a good idea, less traffic, less pollution and more access to walk about," he said.Traffic patterns are expected to go back to normal on Jan. 1.----------