60-minute delays, cancellations snarl AM commute on New Jersey Transit

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
The morning commute was a rough one on New Jersey Transit, with Northeast Corridor rail service subject to delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions Wednesday morning.

Some cancellations were reported as well, including the 8 a.m. NEC train #3830 from Trenton and the 8:11 a.m. NEC train #3930 from Trenton.

The problems were due to an Amtrak signal problem near Trenton.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers were accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes, and PATH was cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets at Newark, New York and Hoboken.

Service was restored with residual delays by late morning.

