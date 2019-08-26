7 train back on track after earlier partial suspension, headache for commuters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Transit trouble caused a rough start to the workweek for many commuters in New York City.The good news: 7 trains are now running their entire route through Queensboro Plaza after workers repaired a rail.The MTA warns that riders should continue to expect considerable delays in both directions as they get trains back on schedule.Long Island Rail Road is accommodating MetroCard holders at no additional charge at Penn Station and Flushing-Main St. and 61St-Woodside.----------