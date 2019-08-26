NEW YORK (WABC) -- Transit trouble caused a rough start to the workweek for many commuters in New York City.
The good news: 7 trains are now running their entire route through Queensboro Plaza after workers repaired a rail.
The MTA warns that riders should continue to expect considerable delays in both directions as they get trains back on schedule.
Long Island Rail Road is accommodating MetroCard holders at no additional charge at Penn Station and Flushing-Main St. and 61St-Woodside.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
7 train back on track after earlier partial suspension, headache for commuters
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More