7 train service resumes between Manhattan, Queens after person struck in tunnel

Emergency brake pulled & stuck in east river tunnel on 7 train for over 1 hour. Something caught under train. pic.twitter.com/lXm9Ng9GgS — matt atkinson (@mattatkinson) October 8, 2019

There is no 7 train service between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Hunters Point Av in both directions after someone was struck by a train near Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av.



For service to/from Manhattan consider taking the nearby E, F, M, N and R lines. pic.twitter.com/RIL56TKIH8 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 8, 2019

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Subway service on the 7 line has resumed with delays between Manhattan and Queens after a person was fatally struck in an East River tunnel Tuesday morning.The person was struck inside the tunnel around 8:30 a.m., and crews needed to go into the tunnel to recover the body.Two trains were in the tunnel at the time -- the train that struck the person and one behind.The train behind went back to Hunters Point Avenue in Long Island City to discharge customers there, then went back to the incident empty to serve as a rescue train.Still, the MTA is asking riders to use E, F, M, N or R trains instead as congestion clears.----------