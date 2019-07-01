70-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 70-year-old man riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a cement truck in Brooklyn Monday.
It happened just after noon at Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver the cement truck stayed at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
