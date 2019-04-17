8-year-old boy dies after being pinned between school bus, van in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a van, pinning him between the vehicle and his school bus, in Queens Wednesday.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway.
Authorities say the child had just gotten off his bus and was crossing behind it when he was hit.
A witness said the boy's mother was waiting for him and fainted as a result of the trauma.
The boy was rushed in extremely critical condition, with CPR in progress, to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Both drivers remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
