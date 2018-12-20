TRAFFIC

AAA predicts more than 1/3 of all Americans will travel during the holiday season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Millions of Americans are either on the move or getting ready to hit the roads and skies.

AAA predicts that more than 112 million people -- more than a third of all Americans -- will travel during the holiday season.

The "official" travel period starts Saturday and ends on New Year's Day, during which time AAA estimates 6.7 million people will travel by air.

Flights at all three area airports were mostly on time Thursday, with some delays of up to an hour, but bad weather headed to the area Thursday night and into Friday had many scrambling to alter their plans.

More Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before, with Thursday one of the busiest days on roadways.

Volume was heavy, but traffic was moving on most highways in the New York area.

