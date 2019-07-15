Traffic

Air conditioning not working at Port Authority Bus Terminal after NYC blackout

NEW YORK -- Commuters should expect a warm arrival at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.

The Port Authority says the terminal's air conditioning system is not fully online Monday following Saturday's power outage that left parts of Manhattan in the dark for several hours. The agency says the temperature in the terminal will be "much warmer than normal."

The Port Authority says it's working to fix the problem.

Saturday's blackout affected thousands for about five hours along a 40-block stretch that included Times Square to 72nd Street and Broadway, and spreading to Rockefeller Center.

