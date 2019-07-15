Air conditioning working again at Port Authority Bus Terminal after NYC blackout

NEW YORK -- Commuters experienced a warm arrival at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City, but now things are back to normal.The Port Authority says the terminal's air conditioning system is back online Monday following Saturday's power outage that left parts of Manhattan in the dark for several hours. The agency says the temperature in the terminal was "much warmer than normal" during the outage.The problem appeared to be fixed by 8 a.m. Monday.Saturday's blackout affected thousands for about five hours along a 40-block stretch that included Times Square to 72nd Street and Broadway, and spreading to Rockefeller Center.----------