Amazon Prime truck collides with car on NJ Turnpike, 1 dead

CRANBURY TWP., New Jersey -- At least one person has died and two others are seriously injured after a collision between an Amazon Prime tractor trailer and another vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike.It happened around 11 p.m. Friday near mile marker 67 in Cranbury Township, Middlesex County.New Jersey State Police said the tractor trailer was traveling at a high rate of speed on the turnpike when it struck the rear of the car which was in the emergency vehicle lane.The three victims became trapped in the wreckage.Firefighters from at least three companies tried to free them, but had to call in a crane to remove the tractor trailer from the car.One victim was flown to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. Two others were taken by ambulance to Capital Health Regional Center in Trenton.One of the victims died a short time after arriving at the hospital. The others remain in intensive care.Police continue to investigate.