Traffic

Ambulance flips over on side in Flatbush, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A private ambulance overturned in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Ocean Avenue at Avenue I just after 6:30 a.m.

It's not yet known what led to the ambulance flipping over.

A police vehicle was able to right the ambulance a short time later and remove it from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

