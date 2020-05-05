Ambulance flips over on side in Flatbush, Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A private ambulance overturned in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.
It happened on Ocean Avenue at Avenue I just after 6:30 a.m.
It's not yet known what led to the ambulance flipping over.
A police vehicle was able to right the ambulance a short time later and remove it from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
