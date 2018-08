Amtrak announced its plans on Tuesday for needed infrastructure repair work this summer.The renewal work will focus on three key areas: the Empire Tunnel, the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge, and New York Penn Station.The work at Penn Station will focus primarily on Track 19, which will cause some trains to be re-routed to Grand Central.Unlike last summer's extensive infrastructure repairs, Amtrak predicts that this year's work will have less of an impact.The Amtrak repair work is not expected to impact Metro-North service.----------