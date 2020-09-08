Amtrak cancels service between New York, New Haven due to derailment

SERVICE DISRUPTION UPDATE: Due to an earlier freight train derailment, all Amtrak Service between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) is canceled until further notice. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 8, 2020
The derailment happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near E. 149th St. and Bruckner Boulevard.
The derailment is impacting the Amtrak overhead catenary system and trains were stopped while damage was assessed.
No injuries were reported.
