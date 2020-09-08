Amtrak cancels service between New York, New Haven due to derailment

Traffic

NEW YORK -- Amtrak service between New York and New Haven is canceled until further notice due to an earlier freight train derailment in the Bronx.



The derailment happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near E. 149th St. and Bruckner Boulevard.

The derailment is impacting the Amtrak overhead catenary system and trains were stopped while damage was assessed.

No injuries were reported.

