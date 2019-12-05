Traffic

Amtrak worker killed, 3 others hurt in electrical accident near Bronx railyard

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- An Amtrak maintenance worker was killed and three others were injured following an explosion triggered by an electrical accident near a railyard in the Bronx Thursday.

It happened on Unionport Road in the Van Nest section around 11 a.m.

Authorities say the worker was doing fuse work on a transformer at a Con Edison substation, and the power was supposed to be turned off but wasn't.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The severity of the other injuries is unclear.

Train traffic was halted in the area, and officials advised there may be Amtrak delays as a result of the police investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityvan nestbronxamtrak
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal that avoids potential strike
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
News chopper struck by suspected drone over Los Angeles
Suspect wanted for groping young woman on NYC subway platform
Show More
2 men stabbed in Manhattan subway station, suspect sought
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car on LI
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in Brooklyn
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
No school in Sparta again due to lingering power outages
More TOP STORIES News