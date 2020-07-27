Traffic

Arrest after woman struck and killed in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities have made an arrest following the death of a woman who was struck by a car in Jersey City.

25-year-old Bahsil Marsh has been charged after driving the victim to the hospital, where she died.

Police say 24-year-old Charnell Lytch was struck as she walked near Garfield and chapel avenues early Sunday morning.

The suspect was later arrested at the hospital.

Police say he was under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

