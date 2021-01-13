At least 1 dead in horrific van crash in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9599433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on a Bronx blaze that left 12 people injured, including children.

HANOVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person is dead and several others injured after a gruesome van crash in New Jersey Wednesday morning.It happened just before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 24 in Hanover.It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many victims, but the van could be seen overturned in a wooded area.It appeared to have crashed through the guardrail.Information about the fatality has not been released, and other victims were taken to area hospitals.The extent of their injuries is unknown.The cause of the crash is under investigation.