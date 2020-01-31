Traffic

At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-287 in Westchester County

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County on Thursday night.

All eastbound lanes of I-287 were shut down around 9 p.m. following the three-car wreck.

State police said the road could remain closed near mile marker 7.2 for several more hours.

Traffic was diverted off at Exit 9A in Brewster.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficharrisonwestchester countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
Man grabs woman, threatens her with box cutter in NYC robbery
Groundhog Day: Whether we'll see early spring or long winter
Large Trump banner outside LI ice cream shop sparks controversy
Show More
Cyclist struck, killed by box truck in Brooklyn
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
Trump trial could end soon; Dems fail to win support
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
More TOP STORIES News