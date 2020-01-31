HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County on Thursday night.
All eastbound lanes of I-287 were shut down around 9 p.m. following the three-car wreck.
State police said the road could remain closed near mile marker 7.2 for several more hours.
Traffic was diverted off at Exit 9A in Brewster.
Few other details were released.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-287 in Westchester County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More