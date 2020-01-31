At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-287 in Westchester County

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County on Thursday night.All eastbound lanes of I-287 were shut down around 9 p.m. following the three-car wreck.State police said the road could remain closed near mile marker 7.2 for several more hours.Traffic was diverted off at Exit 9A in Brewster.Few other details were released.----------