At least 1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10427847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- At least one person is dead following a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound inner lanes approaching Exit 14 for Newark Liberty International Airport.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a pickup truck in the right shoulder and what appeared to be a sedan in the left shoulder.Both had sustained heavy damage.At least one person was killed in the crash. At least one other person suffered injuries described as serious.All lanes inner southbound lanes were shut down at the scene for hours.Motorists were advised to use the outer lanes or seek alternate routes as police investigated.----------