At least 1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Newark

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound inner lanes approaching Exit 14 for Newark Liberty International Airport.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a pickup truck in the right shoulder and what appeared to be a sedan in the left shoulder.
Both had sustained heavy damage.
At least one person was killed in the crash. At least one other person suffered injuries described as serious.
All lanes inner southbound lanes were shut down at the scene for hours.
Motorists were advised to use the outer lanes or seek alternate routes as police investigated.
