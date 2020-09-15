Traffic

At least 2 dead in head-on crash on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
OYSTER BAY, Nassau County (WABC) -- At least two people were killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle and caused at least two of the vehicles to catch fire.

It happened eastbound near exit 29 in Oyster Bay around 5:10 a.m.

All lanes are closed from exit 27 to exit 30.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countycar crashtraffic fatalitiessouthern state parkwaycar fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
Clear video shows suspect opening fire in deli
Beloved SoHo dog goes missing, later found in Westchester
AccuWeather: Fall feel
COVID Updates: Piece of antibody found to neutralize coronavirus
Walmart launches program to rival Amazon Prime
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Show More
Terrifying stabbing caught on camera inside deli
4 cases of coronavirus reported in NYU freshman dorm
Data breach of Memorial Sloan Kettering fundraising software
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
Off-duty firefighter saves neighbor but loses own home in NYC blaze
More TOP STORIES News