New York elementary school bus crash leaves at least 3 seriously hurt

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and tree trimming truck.
Orange County Executive confirms children needed to be extricated from school bus this morning when it crashed with tree trimming truck. pic.twitter.com/rei4YIBJbf— Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) October 21, 2020
Washingtonville School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents have been notified.
Also Read: School bus company allegedly covered up unqualified drivers, unsafe buses
New Windsor police say three people were hospitalized with injuries that required immediate medical attention.
There were seven children on the bus, and police said all of them walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be checked out.
The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Also Read: 14 injured, 1 critically after NJ Transit bus crashes into pole
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip