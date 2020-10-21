Traffic

New York elementary school bus crash leaves at least 3 seriously hurt

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- At least three people were critically injured and several others hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and tree trimming truck.

Washingtonville School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents have been notified.

New Windsor police say three people were hospitalized with injuries that required immediate medical attention.

There were seven children on the bus, and police said all of them walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

