Traffic

1-year-old killed in collision with Amazon Prime truck on New Jersey Turnpike

CRANBURY TWP., New Jersey -- A 1-year-old boy has died after a collision between an Amazon Prime tractor trailer and another vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on the southbound lanes near mile marker 69 in Cranbury Township, Middlesex County.

State police said the Amazon Prime tractor trailer struck the rear of a Toyota Camry injuring five people.

The victims became trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters from at least three companies tried to free them, but had to call in a crane to remove the tractor trailer from the car.

There were four people inside the Toyota.

Police said a 1-year-old boy, identified as Messiah Gray, who was a passenger in the Toyota died of his injuries at the hospital. A 3-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old woman from Randllstown, Maryland, and a 61-year-old female passenger suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 53-year-old man from New York City, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

In response to the fatal crash, Amazon issued the following statement: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will work with law enforcement as they investigate."

Police continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmiddlesex countyamazonnew jersey turnpikeaccidenttruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY graduation potentially hit with COVID-19 exposure
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NJ
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school
Coronavirus Updates: 13 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
Arrest made in NYC shooting of 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet
MTA shows off disinfectant sprayers it's using to combat coronavirus
NYC to allow additional space for outdoor dining
Show More
Woman thrown to floor, punched in face in Bronx rape attempt
'I Love NY' logo designer dies at 91
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
17 correction officers disciplined in death of Rikers inmate
More TOP STORIES News