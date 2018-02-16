DOGS

Bad girl! Dog on subway tracks in Brooklyn makes for 'ruff' commute

AJ Ross has the story about how a dog on the subway tracks made for a 'ruff' commute in Brooklyn. (NYPD Transit)

By Eyewitness News
CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
"The dog made my train late" may be an acceptable excuse for some F train riders.

On Friday afternoon, the MTA issued a service alert "because of a dog on the tracks."

Turns out, Dakota the poodle-mix escaped the dog park in Brooklyn and somehow managed to hop onto the train tracks at the York Street Station, MTA officials said.

After an hour of search and rescue, MTA workers were able to retrieve her at the Bergen Street station - two stops downtown.

Delays on the F line were over an hour.

Dakota is safe and uninjured.


