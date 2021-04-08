Traffic

Beloved 97-year-old grandfather killed on way to bank when Cadillac jumps curb in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

97-year-old man killed on way to bank when Cadillac jumps curb

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A family is in mourning after a 97-year-old man was fatally struck by a car that crashed into an Apple Bank in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Brighton 4 Street.

The victim, Volf Ferdman, was heading to the bank at the time of the crash.
Police say a 79-year-old driver was attempting to pull out of a parking lot.

The Cadillac Escalade he was driving jumped the curb and struck the victim, pushing him into the front of the bank.

Ferdman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he later died.

His granddaughter, Svetlana Statsyuk, said he was independent and lived by himself after his wife died last year.

"He loved to go outside and talk to people, he had friends," she said.

Ferdman came to the United States about 20 years ago from Ukraine to make better memories after years of hardship.

His granddaughter said he survived WWII, but never liked to speak about the experience.

Statsyuk said he had just celebrated his 97th birthday last month. It's all hard to digest for his family.

"How did it happen that he was at such a speed he pinned him to the wall? I don't know, I don't pass judgments," Statsyuk said.
The driver was not hurt. The accident remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | No COVID vaccine appointment necessary for some New Yorkers at these 25 locations
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the increasing vaccination efforts in New York.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklynbrighton beachtraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD seeking public's help in death of infants found in NYC
Trooper shot going after deadly Texas workplace shooting suspect
Invasive species of snails seized at NYC airport: Officials
County prosecutor: Money being held as evidence now missing
Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release
Search on for victims of truckers accused of kidnapping women
The Countdown: Biden takes action on gun control; LI congressman runs for governor
Show More
Local VFW hall in need of help to avoid closing permanently
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Search on for man, woman in violent brawl at NYC Popeyes
Effort underway to honor WWI's Harlem Hellfighters
Teen COVID survivor takes part in first pitch relay at Mets home opener
More TOP STORIES News