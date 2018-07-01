TRAFFIC

Better late than never: Man pays parking ticket from 44 years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

A man finally paid a parking ticket he received in 1974.

Eyewitness News
MINERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
With a return address of 'Feeling Guilty', a Pennsylvania man finally paid a parking ticket he received 44 years ago.

The Minersville Police Department got a letter in the mail last week.

Inside was a parking ticket from 1974, along five dollars and a note. "Dear PD. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years, always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave."

The return address was "Feeling Guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, California."

The ticket was for just two dollars, but whomever paid it added three dollars, presumably for interest.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficparkingtickets
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News