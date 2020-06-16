UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was fatally struck by an MTA bus on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street.
Authorities say arriving officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The bus remained at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Bicyclist fatally struck by MTA bus on Upper East Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News