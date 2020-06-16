Traffic

Bicyclist fatally struck by MTA bus on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was fatally struck by an MTA bus on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street.

Authorities say arriving officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus remained at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

