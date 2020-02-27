'Billy Never Idles': Rock star Billy Idol joins New York City campaign to stop idling

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rock star Billy Idol has joined in the effort to curb the number of idling vehicles in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by the environmentalist and three-time Grammy-nominated singer outside City Hall Thursday to kick off the "War on Idling" campaign with the tag line "Billy Never Idles, Neither Should You."
It's the latest push to curb the amount of air pollution produced by vehicles in the city's five boroughs.
WATCH: Rocker Billy Idol and NYC Mayor de Blasio launch "War on Idling"
"It chokes our air, hurts the environment, and is bad for New York," de Blasio said. "We're sending a loud message with a Rebel Yell: Turn off your engines or pay up."
Idling has been prohibited by law in New York City since 1972, but the practice persists.
"I love New York City, and I'm delighted to lend my support to a campaign benefiting our environment," Idol said. "Like most New Yorkers, I'm troubled when I see cars and trucks sitting idle while polluting our neighborhoods. New Yorkers are some of the most hardworking, passionate people in the world, and I hope they will join me in turning off their engines. Shut it off, New York.."
The new anti-idling campaign features Idol and encourages New Yorkers to report on motorists seen idling their vehicles in their own neighborhoods. Residents who report idlers will get paid a portion of the fine.
The slogan is being pushed out through posters, T-shirts and other promotional material as part of a $1 million ad campaign, which also includes 12 high-profile billboard locations, spots on gas station TV, radio and multiple social media platforms (hashtag #billyneveridles), as well as placement on LinkNYC and NYC TaxiTV, and NYC fleet vehicles equipped with anti-idling and emission control technology.
The effort features its own web page, hosted by the city's Department of Environmental Protection.
The page includes a section where residents can report idling violations they observe in their neighborhoods.
The city say it is adding seven air and noise inspectors to the Department of Environmental Protection to help process the anticipated increase in complaints.
