Box truck collides with tractor-trailer on LIE in Queens causing big backups

LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- A box truck driver was injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway in Little Neck, QueensThe truck crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes, near Little Neck Parkway, at around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.The driver sustained a non-life threatening injury, initially believed to be a leg injuryHowever, the extended extrication closed eastbound lanes for a short time before two of the lanes reopened around 6 a.m.