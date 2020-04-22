Traffic

BQE closed in both directions after truck fire

BROOKLYN, New York -- BQE remains closed in both directions after a box truck tipped over and caught on fire.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn.

The roadway must be evaluated before it can be reopened.

FDNY and NYPD closed all lanes in both directions adjacent to Cadman Plaza West while the roadway is checked.

There were no reports of any injuries.
