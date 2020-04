BROOKLYN, New York -- BQE is open again after a box truck tipped over and caught on fire early Wednesday.The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn.The roadway needed to be evaluated before reopening.The south/west lanes opened at 6:00 a.m., but the north/east lanes remained closed until around 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of any injuries.