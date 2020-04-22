BQE remains partially closed after truck fire

BROOKLYN, New York -- BQE remains north/east lanes remained closed early Wednesday after a box truck tipped over and caught on fire.The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn.The roadway must be evaluated before it can be reopened.FDNY and NYPD closed all lanes in both directions adjacent to Cadman Plaza West for about an hour. The north/east lanes remained closed at 6:00 a.m.There were no reports of any injuries.