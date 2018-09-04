Drivers in Brooklyn are the first in the city to start shelling out more money for metered parking.The first rate increase since 2013 went into effect Tuesday for Brooklyn drivers -- but the increases will roll out to the other boroughs throughout the rest of the year.In parts of Brooklyn, drivers should expect the rates to double. Drivers planning to park in some of the hot, trendy neighborhoods around the area should plan on spending $1 more per hour.Officials say the idea behind the rate increase is to keep cars moving to make room for other cars and even commercial deliveries."The city took a hard look at our parking rate and it won't surprise you to know perhaps we have among the lowest parking rates of any big city in the world," Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said. "Competition for the curbs is fierce, for people to go to stores and restaurants, for trucks to unload and help those businesses to get the goods."The rollout started in Brooklyn, but increases will go into effect in Manhattan on Oct. 1, Queens on Nov. 1 and both Staten Island and the Bronx on Dec. 3.South of 96th Street in Manhattan will see parking increase from $1 to $4 for the first hour and $6.75 for the second hour. In Midtown, the new rate will be $4.50 for the first hour and $7.50 for the second hour.Other parts of the city will see rates go up 25 cents to 50 cents per hour later in the year.Small business owners say they are in favor of the increases and are optimistic this will bring them more customers.All payment options at the parking meters will remain the same: coins, credit and debit cards as well as the ParkNYC mobile app.----------