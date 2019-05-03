Traffic

Bus crashes on terminal access roadway at Newark Liberty International Airport, 17 hurt

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Newark Airport on the bus crash.

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An employee shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning injuring 17 people.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the Newark Liberty International Airport (Essex) Express Road ramps to Terminal B at Level 2.

Traffic had to be stopped at Level 2 so crews could remove the damaged bus.

The shuttle bus somehow hit a concrete divider on the road and suffered front-end damage.

Eyewitness News is hearing that all of the injuries are non-life threatening.

The Port Authority and EMS responded quickly to the scene.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnewarkbus crashnewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped outside Bronx building
Lawmakers tour crumbling North River tunnel
AccuWeather: Rainy and cooler Friday
Robbery inside Manhattan elevator caught on camera
Woman in custody, baby dead after NJ domestic incident
Fla. man arrested after showing off marijuana plant to cops
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Show More
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
3 teens accused of conspiring to detonate bomb at LI school
3-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by commercial van
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
Tribute to boy fatally struck by driver in Queens 1 year ago
More TOP STORIES News